Citrus Heights Pablo Contreras 84, Contreras, Pablo (Paul), age 84, passed away August 10, 2020, at his home in CitrusHeights CA, with his family at his side. His passing was due to congestive heartfailure.He was born in Brownsville Texas on September 23, 1935. He was the youngestof 9 children, of parents Felipe and Etter Contreras. Survived by his sisterRebecca Contreras of Texas. Preceded in death by siblings John Contreras,Henry Contreras, Esther Dandridge, Ruth Cortez, Mary Ortiz, Andrew Contrerasand Rachel Putzel.He was preceded in death, by the love of his life, Irma Contreras (1941-2013).They were married for 54 years. He was also preceded in death by his muchbeloved son Paul David Contreras(1966-1993). He is survived by his daughterMary Alice Baynard, of Auburn, CA and daughter Corinne E Bartley, of CitrusHeights CA. As well as grandson Colin Clayton Bartley and granddaughterCleopatra Bartley. They will always carry loving memories of him in their hearts.Pablo had served in the US Marine Corps from 1954-1958, last rank ofSergeant. He spent some of his service in Okinawa Japan. He worked for 27years at the Sacramento Army Depot, as an Electronic Mechanic working mostlyin communications. He worked on the Patriot Missile project in Germany and onCommunications in Panama.He raised his family in the First Church of God in Sacramento. He recently waspart of the Seniors Group at Antelope Road Christian Fellowship. It was hisstrong faith that sustained him through the loss of his son and wife. He had saidthat his spirit is ready to join them. He has always put family first and we will misshim greatly.In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.