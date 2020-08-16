1/1
Pablo Contreras
1935 - 2020
Citrus Heights Pablo Contreras 84, Contreras, Pablo (Paul), age 84, passed away August 10, 2020, at his home in Citrus

Heights CA, with his family at his side. His passing was due to congestive heart

failure.

He was born in Brownsville Texas on September 23, 1935. He was the youngest

of 9 children, of parents Felipe and Etter Contreras. Survived by his sister

Rebecca Contreras of Texas. Preceded in death by siblings John Contreras,

Henry Contreras, Esther Dandridge, Ruth Cortez, Mary Ortiz, Andrew Contreras

and Rachel Putzel.

He was preceded in death, by the love of his life, Irma Contreras (1941-2013).

They were married for 54 years. He was also preceded in death by his much

beloved son Paul David Contreras(1966-1993). He is survived by his daughter

Mary Alice Baynard, of Auburn, CA and daughter Corinne E Bartley, of Citrus

Heights CA. As well as grandson Colin Clayton Bartley and granddaughter

Cleopatra Bartley. They will always carry loving memories of him in their hearts.

Pablo had served in the US Marine Corps from 1954-1958, last rank of

Sergeant. He spent some of his service in Okinawa Japan. He worked for 27

years at the Sacramento Army Depot, as an Electronic Mechanic working mostly

in communications. He worked on the Patriot Missile project in Germany and on

Communications in Panama.

He raised his family in the First Church of God in Sacramento. He recently was

part of the Seniors Group at Antelope Road Christian Fellowship. It was his

strong faith that sustained him through the loss of his son and wife. He had said

that his spirit is ready to join them. He has always put family first and we will miss

him greatly.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trident Society - Sacramento
9650 Fairway Drive #120
Roseville, CA 95678
9167715300
