* Pascual R. Garcia 90, entered into eternal rest Thursday August 01,2019.
Pascual was a welder for many years. He was a jack of all trades. Loved working in the garden and home projects. He was survived by his parents; Trinidad Garcia, Josefina Ramirez Garcia; brother, Marcos Garcia, sister; Seferina Vizcaino, sister; Tranquelina Ramirez, sister; Eulogia Amaya, brother; Jose Garcia. Pascual is survived by his children; Joel Garcia, Sandra G. Lopez, Noe (Magdalena) Garcia, Deborah (Gilbert) Gonzalez, Jesus (Ana) Garcia, grandchildren; Jessica Aguilar, Sarah Garcia, Matthew Garcia, Daniel Lopez, Victoria Lopez, Eddie Lopez Jr., Olympia Garcia, Jena Garcia, Aurora Garcia, great-grandchildren; Lilyannah and Felicity Aguilar. Pallbearers will be Daniel Omar Lopez (grandson), Matthew Garcia (grandson), Eddie Lopez Jr. (grandson), Emmanuel Rodriguez (nephew), Reynaldo Osorio (nephew) and Gilbert Gonzalez (son-in-law).
Visitation will be held on Sunday August 04,2019 from 1pm-9pm with a prayer service at 7pm. A mass will be Monday August 05,2019 at 12pm in Iglesia Methodista El Buen Pastor followed by the burial at Rose lawn Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, (956)541-5400.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 3, 2019