Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-5511
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Cathedral
Pasqual G. Martinez


1929 - 2019
Pasqual G. Martinez Obituary
Brownsville, G. Pasqual Martinez, 90, of Brownsville, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville.

He was an Air Force veteran with 40 years of experience in Local and Federal Law Enforcement.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Martinez and Cruz Torres; wife, Rafaela Z. Martinez; brother, Joe Villalobos; and sister, Ofelia Villalobos.

Pasqual G. Martinez is survived by his son, Gilbert (Aurora) Martinez; and Arturo (Rebecca) Martinez; 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Cathedral. Committal will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be conducted at the graveside.

Pallbearers will be, Walter Brown, Marco Martinez, Rogelio Garza, Frank Dickenson, Gilbert Martinez, and Santos Zamarripa.

You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
