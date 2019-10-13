|
|
Brownsville, G. Pasqual Martinez, 90, of Brownsville, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville.
He was an Air Force veteran with 40 years of experience in Local and Federal Law Enforcement.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Martinez and Cruz Torres; wife, Rafaela Z. Martinez; brother, Joe Villalobos; and sister, Ofelia Villalobos.
Pasqual G. Martinez is survived by his son, Gilbert (Aurora) Martinez; and Arturo (Rebecca) Martinez; 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Cathedral. Committal will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be conducted at the graveside.
Pallbearers will be, Walter Brown, Marco Martinez, Rogelio Garza, Frank Dickenson, Gilbert Martinez, and Santos Zamarripa.
You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 13, 2019