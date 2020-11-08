1/
Patricia Avila
1956 - 2020
Brownsville, Texas Patricia Avila 64, of Brownsville, entered into eternal rest in Brownsville on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father Refugio "Cuco" Avila.

She is survived by her mother Carmen Avila; her brother Rick (Mary) Avila; her sister Veronica (Jesse) Arellano; several nieces and nephews; and her fur babies Sammy, Blanca, Monkey, Leo and Luke.

Private services will be held for Miss Avila.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make memorial contributions in Miss Avila's name to Donja's Dogs at 4650 Morrison Road, Brownsville, Texas 78526 or via Pay Pal at donjasdogs@gmail.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, TX (956) 546-7111 www.darlingmouser.com



Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
