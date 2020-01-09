|
Brownsville, Patricia Guerrero 65, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Guadalupe Salinas; siblings, Julia Garza, Maria Guadalupe Torres, and Santos Salinas.
Mrs. Guerrero is survived by her children, Elisa (Eduardo) Villegas Palomino, Joe Luis (Elizabeth) Campos, and Francisco (Christy) Campos, Jr.; siblings, Manuela, Manuel Salinas, Jr., Frances, Margarita, Marcelino, Rosa Salinas; and 6 grandchildren, Janaly, Ramiro, Jr., Joseph Angel, Mary Jane, Juan Francisco, and Mario Alberto.
Visitation will be held from 11 am to 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 9 am to 12 noon on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Committal will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.
You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 9, 2020