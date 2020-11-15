* Patricia Hernandez 39, entered into eternal rest Tuesday November 2020.We will remember you with love always. She is preceded in death by her aunts Damiana Lopez. She is survived by her mother Ester Lopez Hernandez, brothers Roque (Francis) Hernandez, Eddie (Jackie) Hernandez and Antonio (Teddy) Hernandez. Sisters; Jennifer (Frank) Gracia, sons; Dyllan Rodriguez and Nickolas Rodriguez, uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, father; Roque Hernandez. Pallbearers will be Antonio Hernandez, Alan Torres, Javier Rodriguez, Rocky Hernandez, Eddie Rodriguez, and Dyllan Rodriguez. Visitations will be Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 1pm-9pm with a Rosary at 7pm. A Chapel Service will be Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 11 am followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del angel Buena Vista, 12 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX 956-541-5400. Dignity Memorial Provider.



