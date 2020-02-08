Brownsville Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
View Map
Patricia Longoria Greenberg

Patricia Longoria Greenberg Obituary
Austin, Texas Longoria Patricia Greenberg, 55, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Patty is preceded in death by Guadalupe and Augustin Martinez, Fidela and Samuel Longoria, Marcia Greenberg, Elia Muñiz, and Stone Drako Brito.

Patty is survived by her husband, Michael Greenberg; her parents, Edna and Samuel Longoria; her children: Sam Brito, Jaime Brito Jr., and Victoria (Raul) Brito Morales; her grandchildren: Heaven Brito, and Lucas Alonso Morales; and siblings: Sandra (Emmanuel) DePau and Glendora Garza and beloved aunts, Dorothy Martinez and Bonnie Thiel.

The family will begin to receive friends at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8th, 2020, with a Celebration of Life Service scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. in the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, Texas 78520

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts in Patricia's name be made to Friendship of Women Inc., 95 E. Price Rd., Suite C, Brownsville, Texas 78521.

You may go online to share a memory of Patricia with her family at www.darlingmouser.com.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
