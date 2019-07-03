Services Darling-Mouser Funeral Home 945 Palm Blvd. Brownsville , TX 78520 (956) 546-7111 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Church of the Advent 104 W. Elizabeth St. View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Church of the Advent 104 W. Elizabeth St. View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Church of the Advent 104 W. Elizabeth St. View Map Resources More Obituaries for Patrick Rodriguez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patrick Rodriguez

1970 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Brownsville Patrick Rodriguez 48, was born at Mercy Hospital in Brownsville, TX, in September 1970, to Eduardo Roberto Rodriguez and Bonnie Smith Rodriguez. He graduated as Valedictorian from Saint Joseph Academy in 1989. Patrick attended the University of Texas at Austin where he graduated with Honors studying Radio, TV and Film. While at UT, Patrick spent a semester in Castiglione Fiorentino, Italy which he said was one of the highlights of his college experience. Upon graduation, Patrick moved to Los Angeles and worked for a film production company, running scripts to famous actors and learning about the entertainment industry. His time in Hollywood helped Patrick solidify his desire to follow in his father's footsteps and become a lawyer.



After his first year at Harvard Law School, Patrick returned to Brownsville to clerk for the summer at Rodriguez, Colvin, Chaney & Saenz. That summer, his sister, Melanie, introduced him to his future wife, Nancy. After her summer working at Tate's on South Padre Island, Nancy moved to the Boston area to be with Patrick during his last two years of law school. It was in Boston where they adopted Harper the Dog. In 1997, the couple moved to Dallas, Texas, where Patrick clerked for Federal Judge Jorge Solis. After a year in Dallas, Patrick persuaded Nancy to return to his roots - his beloved Brownsville, Texas. Upon his return to his hometown of Brownsville, he fulfilled his dream of working with his father and his brother, Michael.



Patrick was in private practice for most of his legal career, working as a trial attorney initially at Rodriguez, Colvin, Chaney & Saenz, LLP and later at Atlas, Hall & Rodriguez, LLP. For the last three years, Patrick found his passion serving as a criminal prosecutor at the Cameron County District Attorney's office. As a prosecutor, Patrick was most proud of his work in the Child Abuse unit. While most might shy away from these horrific cases, Patrick's compassionate heart allowed to him to listen to, and advocate for, many brave children. He was passionate about serving his community as a prosecutor and was thankful for his opportunity to do so.



Anyone who knew Patrick also knew that his true love was his family. God blessed Patrick and Nancy with two children, Eduardo Campanella (Campy) and Michael Killian (Mickey). Patrick found no greater joy than spending time with his boys and Nancy. He supported his boys in all of their pursuits, from sports to chess to theatre. He loved coaching their teams and was a very passionate fan, either in the stands or in the audience at the Camille Playhouse. Patrick's love of family extended to his nieces, nephews and cousins. Forever, the kids will keep with them the memories of their Uncle Pat who cheered, coached, yelled at refs, and always made time to play with them.



To know Patrick was to also know that he bled Burnt Orange. You could always find him in front of a TV cheering on his beloved Longhorns in whatever sport was to be found. Patrick was especially proud to help his dad each year at the annual Texas Law alumni BBQ. If it involved UT, Patrick was first to volunteer, first to show up and last to leave.



Patrick had a keen ability to make life-long friends everywhere he went. His collection of friendships ranged from St. Mary's school buddies to the University of Texas, Harvard, professional colleagues and everything in between - Patrick never met a stranger. Patrick was a larger than life figure and for those left behind it will seem as if the world will be a little quieter. His family takes great comfort in knowing that he is with his favorite dog, Harper, and his mother, Bonnie, who went ahead to make sure the chili was ready for his breakfast.



In his high school Valedictory address, Patrick urged his classmates to go out, learn as much as possible and then bring their knowledge and experience back to serve their hometown community. True to his word, Patrick did just that and will be remembered for how much he loved and served the citizens of Brownsville.



Patrick was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Smith Rodriguez; grandparents, Alicia and Amador Rodriguez; and Mary Ovaleen and Samuel B. Smith. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, two sons, Campy and Mickey; his father, Eduardo (Paula) Rodriguez; his brother, Michael (Keely) Rodriguez; sister, Melanie (Matthew) Greer; step-sister, Kristin Tamayo; step-brother, Michael (Shana) Tamayo; as well has his nieces and nephews: Jackson, Samantha, Harrison, Cate, Anthony, Vivian, Rivers and Frances.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5th, 2019 at the Church of the Advent, 104 W. Elizabeth St. A Prayer Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Camille Playhouse, 1 Dean Porter Park, Brownsville, TX 78520; the Episcopal Day School, 34 N. Coria St., Brownsville, TX 78520 or the Church of the Advent.



You may go online to view the obituary and leave a condolence message for Patrick's family at www.darlingmouser.com.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, TX 78520 and 956 546-7111. Published in Brownsville Herald on July 3, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries