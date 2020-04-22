|
Brownsville - Paula Cantu (Calderas) 88, went to be with the lord on April 16, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Julian Cantu Sr., son, Julian Cantu Jr., grandson, James Cantu, great-grandson, Andrew Pinkerton, brother, Guadalupe Avalos and sisters, Katarina Fredericks, Magdalena Lara and Anna Parks. She is survived by her children, Anabel Pinkerton, Jaime Cantu and Juan J. Cantu (Kathy) and Alicia Rincones (David), grandchildren, Michael and Mark Pinkerton, Tanya Fuller, Joseph and Isabel Cantu, Kevin Cantu, Wednesday Rincones and great-grandchildren Aydee Reyes, Romeo, Levi and Malaki Pinkerton, Genesis Fuller, Camon Davis and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation, COVID19, a private memorial will be held at the family's discretion.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 22, 2020