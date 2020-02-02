|
|
Rancho Viejo J. Paula Smith Paula was born on October 4, 1930 in Seminole, Oklahoma. She lived in Dallas for many years and moved to the Rio Grande Valley over 40 years ago.
Paula was a successful businesswoman in the Valley and a board member of the Gladys Porter Zoo (Valley Zoological Endowment).
She is survived by two children, Deborah Vaquerano and son-in-law Amilcar and Sharon Kelley-Siegel. Her son Greg Reid passed away on May 27, 2019.
She is also survived by three grandchildren Matthew Herman, Brandi Dotts and Shannon Temple and three great grandchildren Charlee, Skylie and Mia.
A private family service was held on January 11, 2020.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 2, 2020