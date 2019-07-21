|
Brownsville Alfonso Pedro Longoria 43, of Brownsville, beloved son, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest on July 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brownsville, TX, on September 23, 1975. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosario Longoria. Left to cherish his memory is his father, Nolberto Caimanque from Chile; siblings: Aurelio Villarreal; and Maribel Galindo; his aunt & uncle: Enrique & Lupita Caimanque; Olga & San Juana Longoria; and Zoyla Cardenas; cousins: Inelia & Cynthia Caimanque and the rest of his loving family. He will be greatly missed. Visitation was held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1:00 - 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 6:00 PM. Interment will be held today, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 12 noon at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 21, 2019