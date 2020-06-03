Brownsville Pedro T. "Pete" Blanco, 82, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Solara Hospital surrounded by his loving family in Brownsville.
Mr. Blanco enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, and playing poker with his buddies. He umpired for Brownsville Softball Pony League many years.
He was employed at Fort Brown Hotel for 10 years and then he worked for 20 yrs. for Cameron County and retired as a Maintenance Superintendent. He was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church and served as an usher. Past member of Lion Club of Southmost.
He loved his daughter, where he mentored her in playing basketball. She is now a basketball coach where he always watched and never missed her games and was very proud of her.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Francisca Torres Blanco; son, Feggie Blanco; 2 brothers, Johnny and Albert Blanco, and 1 sister, Dominga Martinez.
Mr. Blanco is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Adela P. Blanco; his loving daughter Erika (Victor) Casados; 3 sons, Pete Blanco Jr., John Joe Blanco and Jessie Blanco; several grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren, including, Vero, Rosie, Nicole Blanco, and his best buddy R.J.; 2 sisters, Joyce and Christina Blanco, and 1 brother, Leon Blanco.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 04, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Committal will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Victor Casados, Nick Gonzalez, Roy Blanco, Frank Gracia, Arnoldo Salinas and Arnold Martinez.
Due to current restrictions, this establishment will follow the 25% occupancy limit of 50 persons or less and all persons shall institute social distancing of a minimum space of 6 feet apart. All individuals must wear face coverings or masks. (may include bandanas or sewn or cloth face coverings).
Due to current restrictions, this establishment will follow the 25% occupancy limit of 50 persons or less and all persons shall institute social distancing of a minimum space of 6 feet apart. All individuals must wear face coverings or masks. (may include bandanas or sewn or cloth face coverings).
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.