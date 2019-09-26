|
|
Whitelaw, Wisconsin Pedro "Peter" Torres, Jr. 32, Pedro "Peter" Torres, Jr., age 32 of Whitelaw, WI passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday night, September 22, 2019 with his wife and family at his side.
Peter was born in Harlingen, Texas on August 2, 1987 to Pedro and Maria "Lupita" (Vasquez) Torres. He graduated with the class of 2005 from James Pace High School in Brownsville, Texas and after moving to Wisconsin furthered his education at Lakeshore Technical College in Cleveland. Peter worked in the health care field for several years until his illness; most recently as Health Unit Coordinator with Aurora BayCare Medical Center. On July 12, 2014, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Amanda L. Griepentrog at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall in Manitowoc. The couple was blessed with "The light of their life" with the birth of their daughter, Lexie born to them on June 27, 2015.
Peter always leaned on his strong faith and love for God during this difficult journey. Peter remained strong throughout his illness and fought until the very end, All for his girls, Lexie and Amanda. Anytime he would see his Lexie Girl or hear her name, his eyes immediately lit up. Peter also had a great love for his nieces and nephews, and treated them like his own. He enjoyed spending time with them, and of course spoiling them. He also enjoyed family vacations and the moments spent with the rest of his family. Peter loved to cook and host dinner parties for relatives and friends; he loved his flower garden; dancing; and was a huge animal lover.
He will be forever missed by his loving wife & dedicated caregiver, Amanda, and cherished daughter, Lexie. He is also survived by his parents, Pedro and Maria "Lupita" Torres of Brownsville, Texas; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Randy and Diane Griepentrog of Whitelaw; one sister, Roseann (Richard) Flores of Manitowoc, and their children: Richie, Raul, Reuben and Rihanna; and paternal grandmother, Zuelma Torres of Brownsville, Texas. Further survivors include a brother-in-law: Craig (Dana) Griepentrog of Cato, and their children: Hudson and Olive; special friends who became family: Lee and Tina Holsen of Manitowoc; his furry companions, Pickles, Kiki, and Trixie; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Faustino R. and Juanita Q. Vasquez; and paternal grandfather, Eduardo Torres.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall - 1114 South 21st Street, Manitowoc, WI. The memorial mass will be con-celebrated by Rev. Richard Klingeisen and Rev. Douglas LeCaptain. Cremation has taken place.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall - 1114 South 21st Street, Thursday evening, September 26, 2019 from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church Friday morning from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Peter's name.
The Torres family would like to thank the many friends, extended family and the community for the outpouring of love and support throughout Peter's 18 month battle with cancer. The support has been overwhelming. The family would also like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center of Two Rivers and the Oncology/Hospital Staff at Froedtert Hospital of Milwaukee for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Peter. Your kindness is very much appreciated.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 26, 2019