More Obituaries for Perla Mata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perla Jauregui Mata


1949 - 2020
Perla Jauregui Mata Obituary
* Perla Jauregui Mata 70, entered into eternal rest Friday February 28, 2020. Perla is preceded in death by her husband Rodolfo Mata. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters; Jannette (Epifanio Guillen) Mata and Yvonne (Mauricio) Castillo; grandchildren; Natasha Serna, Nathan Serna, and Lizette Castillo; siblings Victoria and Venancio Jauregui. A visitation will be held Wednesday March 04, 2020 from 10 am to 11 pm with a rosary at 6 pm and a prayer service at 7:30 pm. A mass will be Thursday March 05, 2020 at 10 am in St. Thomas Catholic Church followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
