* Petra S. Garcia 82, died peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. Petra Garcia was called by our heavenly father after a battle with cancer and a life filled with love and happiness. Petra was a resident of Brownsville, TX her entire life and worked for Cameron Willacy Counties Community Project for 31 years where she was able to share her great spirit and friendly arrogant or rude. It does not insist on it own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice in wrong doing, but rejoices with the truth. So now faith hope and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love. Petra embodied all these qualities by being an incredible and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Petra was a strong woman who dedicated her life to her children and family. Petra had a strong passion for love, unity, and the best for her family. One of Petra's most loving qualities was her ability to always be available to anyone especially her family. Petra had such an inspiring character where she was able to see the beauty in everyone and give a piece of love to anyone she would meet. Petra loved the color red, music, dancing, Elvis, and cats. Petra's beautiful smile and warm hugs will forever live in our memories and our hearts. Petra will now be dancing in the Kingdom of Heaven as she smiles down on everyone she loved very much. Petra Garcia is survived by her children: Johnny (Tina Marie) Garcia, Sylvia (Robert)



Trevino, Delia (Frank) Rivera, Rolando Garcia, Melinda Olvera (Jaime Morales), Albert Garcia; sister, Maria Elvira Hamby, 25 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, and



nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; Jose Zuniga Garcia, mother Beatriz Cantu, father, Juan Saldivar, and sisters; Bertha, Tomasa, and Beatriz. Serving as Pallbearers will be Robert Trevino, Francisco Rivera III, Joe-James Garcia, Rolando Garcia, Omar Olvera Jr., and Matthew Trevino. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Rivera, Zachery Garcia, Kevin Rivera, and Kenny Lee Rivera.



Visitation will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service will begin Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 am followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



