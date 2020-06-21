Petra S. Garcia
1938 - 2020
* Petra S. Garcia 82, died peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. Petra Garcia is survived by her children: Johnny (Tina Marie) Garcia, Sylvia (Robert) Trevino, Delia (Frank) Rivera, Jose (Letty) Garcia Jr., Rolando Garcia, Melinda Olvera (Jaime Morales), Albert Garcia; sister, Maria Elvira Hamby, 25 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; Jose Zuniga Garcia, mother, Beatriz Cantu, father, Juan Saldivar and sisters.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service will begin Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 am followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
12:00 - 10:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
JUN
21
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
JUN
22
Service
11:00 AM
JUN
22
Burial
Buena Vista Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 20, 2020
Petra was a very caring person and a very lovely person she will be miss dearly may she RIP. My condolences to the family.






Marta de Luna
Friend
