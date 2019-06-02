San Antonio Lee Phillip Young Phillip L. Young, 79, passed away from Alzheimer's on Friday, May 24, with family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Katherine of almost 47 years; son, Jody and wife Diane, and their three children; son, Eric; and daughter, Karen and her husband Luke and their four children. He is also survived by his sister, Jennifer and her husband Kevin.Phillip was born in Gary,IN, but grew up in St. Albans,WV. He had a great talent and love for music, and delighted audiences with his vibraphone since he was very young. After earning his Mechanical Engineering degree, he began a 35yr career for DuPont. His zeal for travel abroad and national parks was a special gift he passed along to his children and grandchildren. He had a heart for serving and was very involved with his church council and maintenance committee. His compassionate ways left indelible marks on all who knew him, and memories of him will be profoundly cherished by all.Memorial Service: August 2, 2019, at 2PM at Zion Lutheran Church, 9944 Leslie Road, San Antonio,TX 78254.In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St.Philip's Lutheran Church of Wilmington,DE19808. Published in Brownsville Herald on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary