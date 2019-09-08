|
BROWNSVILLE Klahn Porfiria Canul entered into the glory of her eternal life surrounded by family on Tuesday, the 3rd of September 2019. She was ninety-seven years old.
After graduating from Villa Maria High School, Porfiria was a shipping clerk at McNair and Co. and then entered and ran the family business, Klahn's Flower Shop of Brownsville. A devout Catholic, she was a founding member of St. Luke Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a descendant of one of the original pioneer families of the area and in her spare time enjoyed researching the genealogy of her family. A loving mother to her five children, she will always be remembered as a compassionate, graceful and kind individual by all of those fortunate enough to have known her.
Her parents, Maria B. Klahn and Samuel J. Klahn; her husband, Melecio P. Canul; granddaughter, Sonia Noel Canul; sister, Elva K. Mendez; and daughter-in laws, Irene K. Canul and Brenda N. Canul; preceded Porfiria in death.
Left to treasure her memory and carry on her legacy are her children Roberta Canul, Eddie Canul, Melva Viera (Richard), Rudy Canul, and Diana Cantu (David M.); eight grandchildren Celina Terrones, Cristina Viera, Christopher S. Canul, Patrick D. Canul, Carley E. Canul, David Andrew Cantu (Leah), Denise M. Lambert (Grant) and Danelle C. Cantu (fiance Garrett Smith); two great-grandchildren Wade D. Cantu and Kyle S. Cantu; brother-in-law, George M. Mendez; numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
Visiting hours will be held today, Sunday, the 8th of September 2019 between the hours of five o'clock and nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to be held at seven o'clock this evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at ten o'clock in the morning tomorrow, Monday, the 9th of September 2019 at St. Luke Church Catholic at 2800 Rockwell Drive, Brownsville, Texas 78521. Committal services will immediately follow the mass at Buena Vista Burial Park at 5 McDavitt Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78521.
