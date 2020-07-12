Brownsville - Praxedes Pina it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, whose life graced all those who knew him. He passed peacefully on July 6, 2020, surrounded by family at his home. Praxedes Pina, or "Pache" as most knew him, was born on December 31, 1939 to Jose Joaquin and Ursula Pina. He was a lifelong resident of Brownsville, Texas. "Pache", who touched the lives of so many, started working at the tender age of 8. His jobs ran the gamut from shoeshine boy, to working at the Brownsville Herald, first delivering papers and eventually as Circulation Manager, to delivering prescriptions to the people of Brownsville for Maldonado's Pharmacy. It was while working here that he met his wife, Elvira, the love of his life. In 1959 Pache and Elvira married, and he soon enlisted in the Army Reserves. Upon his return he was met with many and varied opportunities, one being working at Dale Barr Appliance. It was from Dale Barr Appliance where the seed was planted for the opening of his own business in 1980, Pina's Appliance Parts and Service. It is here that he made the biggest impact on the people he came in contact with. There wasn't a place we went where someone didn't say "Hey Mr. Pina". Mr. Pina or "Pache" retired in 2010. He may not be Brownsville's appliance technician anymore, but he will never be forgotten. To his family, friends, and clients he will always be remembered as a hardworking, caring man, giving to others as only he could. This most caring and compassionate man, who dedicated his life to his family as a humble and hardworking man, is survived by his adoring wife of 60 years, Elvira F.Pina, three children, Monica Pina , Laura P. Dominguez and Steve (Hilda) Pina four grandchildren , Samuel and Alyssa Longoria , Sonya and Stephen Dominguez, three siblings, Jose "Joe" Pina, Ursula "Nena" McDonald and Perla Garza, along with numerous nephews, nieces and loved ones. To him everyone was family. Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Monday, July 13 between 1:00 pm and 7:00pm, Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 14th at 11:00 am at Our lady of Guadalupe Church, followed by committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park. Pallbearers: Esteban Pina, Samuel Longoria, Stephen Dominguez, Inez Pereida, Ramon De Leon and David Napier. Honorary pallbearer: Liborio Flores. Funeral information can be found at www.sunsetmemorialfuneralhome.com