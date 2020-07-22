Brownsville, Tx.- Praxedis Saldivar, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, the 17th of July 2020 at the age of 89 in Brownsville, Texas.
Praxedis was born to his parents, Praxedis, Sr. and Juana Rosas Saldivar in Brownsville, Cameron County, Texas on June 7, 1931. He later enlisted and proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1950. After being honorably discharged from the service in 1950, he met the love of his life, Esperanza Guerrero. He then worked as a taxi driver from 1951 to 1957. The following year, on January 13, 1958 to be exact, Praxedis officially joined and began his law enforcement career with the Brownsville Police Department, retiring as a Patrolman on January 25, 1985 after his 27 years of dedicated service to the community. He was an original member of The Silver Badges Retired Law Enforcement Club. Praxedis will be greatly missed by all of those fortunate to have known him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Praxedis, Sr. and Juana Rosas Saldivar; and by his siblings: his brother, Juan Genaro Saldivar, and his sister, Elida Saldivar Gonzalez and her husband, Jose Luis Gonzalez.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his faithful, devoted, and loving wife and companion of 70 years, Esperanza G. Saldivar; their children, daughters Hirma Cruz (Ramon), Herminia Saldivar, and Veronica Leal (Jaime), and sponsored son, Gerardo Galvan (Elsa); 12 grandchildren Celina, Sandra, Carin, Patricia, Carlos, Chris, Natalie, Emily, JJ, Adrian, Lauren, and Evan; 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nieves Saldivar; nieces and nephew Sofia G. Barrera, Baldemar Gonzalez (Patty), Janie Guetzow (Robert), and Banessa Saldivar; and grand-nieces and grand-nephews Melissa, Jorge, Jesus, Brianna, Patty, Baldemar Jr., Tony, Jeanette, and Aidan. Praxedis is also survived by extended family members and a host of friends.
Visiting hours will be held tomorrow, Thursday, the 23rd of July 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM. Military honors will be rendered under the auspices of VFW Post #2035 at 2:30 PM. The Brownsville Police Department will follow with a ceremonial presentation at 2:45 PM. A Chapel Service will then commence at 3:00 PM within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. All services will conclude at the funeral home. The immediate family will gather for a private graveside service at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Brownsville, Texas, where Mr. Saldivar, Jr will be laid to rest.
Current social distancing guidelines and regulations will be adhered to and strictly mandated in addition to the requirement of a face mask that must be worn at all times within the funeral home due to the current COVID situation.
Memories of Mr. Praxedis Saldivar, Jr. may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com
