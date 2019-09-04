|
Brownsville - Prentice Hoot Gipson 82, of Brownsville, Texas passed away on August 26, 2019 at Sunshine Haven surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lyford, Texas on April 8, 1937. He is preceded in death by his parents Prentice Gipson, and Eva Autry; son Mark Gipson and his sister Sue Hannah. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Diann Gipson; children Sherry Fogg, Shannon Proctor, Rob Trotter, Christee Kimmel, Brian Borghesi; sister Joy Stevenson, and Linda Roundtree; and numerous loving relatives and extended family. Prentice "Hoot" Gipson a lifelong resident of Brownsville, Texas was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. After the navy he went to work on several pipe lay barges and then became Chief Engineer on Semac1 barge. He loved camping and fishing and spending quality time with family. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1 to 4 PM with military honors at 2 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 4, 2019