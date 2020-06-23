Brownsville, Alberto Prudencio "Beto" Leal, 84, known to all his loved ones as Beto, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Beto was 84 years of age. He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas, where he met his late wife Weare Uclee "Georgia" Brannon Leal. He was honorably discharged in 1957.
Beto was proud of graduating from Pan American University at Brownsville, and always stressed the importance of education to his children. He worked at Cameron County Housing Authority for 23 years as a bookkeeper/accountant. Beto was very close to his family and loved getting together on all the holidays and special occasions. He and his brothers would get together often and go fishing, hunting, or play a game of poker.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Leal; his grandson, Jesus "Jesse" Reyna Jr.; his parents Melquiades and Gertrudes Leal; and his siblings: Tomasa (+Raul) Martinez, Teresa (+Melchor) Rodriguez, Aurora (+Justo) Cavazos, Juan (+Helen) Leal, Miguel (+Maria) Leal, Tomas (+Yolanda) Leal, and Pablo Leal.
Surviving him are seven children: Linda (Chuy) Reyna, Brenda Leal, Janet (Chester) Leal Gonzalez, Theresa (Rene) Villafuerte, Norma (Jose) Atkinson, Alberto (Yvonne) Leal, Roberto (Thelma) Leal; 17 grandchildren: Jennifer Reyna, Gerardo Jaramillo, Gilberto Jaramillo, Tanya Jaramillo, Vanessa Gonzalez, Victoria Gonzalez, Victor Gonzalez, Rene Leal Villafuerte, Kacey Villafuerte, Ryan Leal Villafuerte, Amanda Atkinson, Jose Atkinson Jr., Alyssa Atkinson, Alberto Leal Jr., Marcus Leal, Giovanna Leal, Jadizvette Leal, and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Felicitas "Lita" Leal, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The Leal family will be receiving visitors from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1914 Bernard Road in Brownsville, Texas.
Visitation will continue on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. with a Mass of Resurrection beginning at 1:00 p.m. Committal services will follow to Buena Vista Burial Park in Brownsville. Military honors will be conducted at the graveside by the V.F.W. Post #2035 of Brownsville.
Due to current restrictions, this establishment will follow the 50% occupancy limit and all persons shall institute social distancing of a minimum space of 6 feet apart. All individuals must wear face coverings or masks. (may include bandanas or sewn or cloth face coverings).
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Rene Leal Villafuerte, Ryan Leal Villafuerte, Gerardo Jaramillo, Gilberto Jaramillo, Jose Atkinson Jr., Alberto Leal Jr., Marcus Leal, and Victor Gonzalez.
A special thanks goes out to all the healthcare providers who took such wonderful care of Beto and giving him the attention he needed.
We would especially like to thank Dr. Reddy, Dr. Asase, Dr. Ayala, and Dr. Habet, and Bee First Hospice.
You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 East Jackson St., Brownsville, TX 78520 (956) 542-5511.
Beto was proud of graduating from Pan American University at Brownsville, and always stressed the importance of education to his children. He worked at Cameron County Housing Authority for 23 years as a bookkeeper/accountant. Beto was very close to his family and loved getting together on all the holidays and special occasions. He and his brothers would get together often and go fishing, hunting, or play a game of poker.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Leal; his grandson, Jesus "Jesse" Reyna Jr.; his parents Melquiades and Gertrudes Leal; and his siblings: Tomasa (+Raul) Martinez, Teresa (+Melchor) Rodriguez, Aurora (+Justo) Cavazos, Juan (+Helen) Leal, Miguel (+Maria) Leal, Tomas (+Yolanda) Leal, and Pablo Leal.
Surviving him are seven children: Linda (Chuy) Reyna, Brenda Leal, Janet (Chester) Leal Gonzalez, Theresa (Rene) Villafuerte, Norma (Jose) Atkinson, Alberto (Yvonne) Leal, Roberto (Thelma) Leal; 17 grandchildren: Jennifer Reyna, Gerardo Jaramillo, Gilberto Jaramillo, Tanya Jaramillo, Vanessa Gonzalez, Victoria Gonzalez, Victor Gonzalez, Rene Leal Villafuerte, Kacey Villafuerte, Ryan Leal Villafuerte, Amanda Atkinson, Jose Atkinson Jr., Alyssa Atkinson, Alberto Leal Jr., Marcus Leal, Giovanna Leal, Jadizvette Leal, and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Felicitas "Lita" Leal, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The Leal family will be receiving visitors from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1914 Bernard Road in Brownsville, Texas.
Visitation will continue on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. with a Mass of Resurrection beginning at 1:00 p.m. Committal services will follow to Buena Vista Burial Park in Brownsville. Military honors will be conducted at the graveside by the V.F.W. Post #2035 of Brownsville.
Due to current restrictions, this establishment will follow the 50% occupancy limit and all persons shall institute social distancing of a minimum space of 6 feet apart. All individuals must wear face coverings or masks. (may include bandanas or sewn or cloth face coverings).
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Rene Leal Villafuerte, Ryan Leal Villafuerte, Gerardo Jaramillo, Gilberto Jaramillo, Jose Atkinson Jr., Alberto Leal Jr., Marcus Leal, and Victor Gonzalez.
A special thanks goes out to all the healthcare providers who took such wonderful care of Beto and giving him the attention he needed.
We would especially like to thank Dr. Reddy, Dr. Asase, Dr. Ayala, and Dr. Habet, and Bee First Hospice.
You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 East Jackson St., Brownsville, TX 78520 (956) 542-5511.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.