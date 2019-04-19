Home

Rafael Garcia Jr.


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rafael Garcia Jr. Obituary
Brownsville, Rafael Garcia, Jr. 56, passed away surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.

He is preceded in death by parents, Rafael B. and Maria Isabel Garcia.

Mr. Garcia is survived by his son, Rafael (Stefanie) Garcia, III; siblings, Cynthia (Roel) Benavides, Victor (Maggie) Garcia, Sandra Ann (Miguel) Moreno, Roy (Alma) Garcia, and David (Irasema) Garcia; 3 grandchildren, Jaylun, Jaydrien, and Jaycen Garcia; and numerous nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 1 pm - 9 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm on Friday, April 19, 2019. Cremation to follow.

You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
