|
|
* Rafael Peña Jr. 46, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in McAllen, Texas. Rafael was a CBP Federal Officer for 15 years and Army Reserves. Special Thanks to Jaime Nelson, his partner and CBP officers for always looking out for him. Thank You!
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Liliana Peña, sons: Rafael Peña III, Ethan Gael Peña, Kriz Alan Peña, mother Maria F. Peña, brothers: Manuel Peña, Rolando Peña, Jorge Peña, and Juan Carlos Peña.
Serving as Pallbearers are Rafael Peña III, Ethan Gael Peña, Kriz Alan Peña, Jorge Peña, Manuel Peña, Rolando Peña, Juan Carlos Peña, Carlos Cuellar, Ruben Gomez, and Charles Fattore. Honorary Pallbearers are Liliana Peña and Maria F. Peña.
Visitation will begin Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Friday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Services will conclude after the mass service.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 9565-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider
Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 17, 2019