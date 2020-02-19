|
|
Laureles, Texas Ramiro Red Garza Ramiro "Red" Garza 75 passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. "Red" was born in Laureles, Texas on August 14, 1944 to Hilario & Petra Alvarez Garza.
"Red" enjoyed mud racing and loved working on his trucks. He was of the Catholic faith.
His parents Hilario & Petra Garza, Jose Garza, Arturo Garza, and Hilario Garza, Jr. precede him in death.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Ida Garza, his children: Juanita (Joe) Vasquez, Ramiro Garza, Jr., Rudy (Alicia) Garza, Yvonne (Jarvis, aka "Travis") Garza, and Randy (Paula) Garza. Grandchildren Alfredo Villegas, Bobby Joe Vasquez, Edward Matthew Vasquez, Elizabeth Jane Vasquez, Christy Lee Harrelson, Christian Giovanni Garza, Rudy Garza Jr., Dominic Garza, Aaron Ross Garza, Edward Rodriguez, Michael Oscar Rodriguez, and 14 great grandchildren. His siblings Celestino Garza, Faustino Garza, Ernesto Garza, and Uvila Cortez
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Los Fresnos 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Honor to serve as pallbearers will be Ramiro Garza, Jr., Rudy Garza, Randy Garza, Michael Rodriguez, Alfredo Villegas, Rudy Garza, Jr., Bobby Joe Vasquez, and Dominic Garza. Honorary pallbearers will be Elizabeth Jane Vasquez, Bobby Joe Vasquez, Edward Matthew Vasquez, Christian Geovanni Garza, Aaron Ross Garza, Christy Lee Harrelson, and Edward Rodriquez
Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas (956)361-9192. You are invited to share your memories and express your condolences with the family on "Red's" tribute page www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 19, 2020