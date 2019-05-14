VIRGINIA - Ramiro Perez , age 76, died on Thursday, the 9th of May 2019, in the presence of his loved ones at Fairfax Nursing Center in Fairfax, Virginia.



Guadalupe Ramiro Perez was born on the 12th of December 1942, in Harlingen, Texas, to Josefina Ramirez Perez and Roberto Perez, Sr. He worked for The Kroger Company for many years. And, prior to that at various Lopez Supermarkets throughout Brownsville, Texas. During this time, he loved deep-sea fishing with his co-workers, coaching his son's Little League baseball team, and doing art projects with his daughter, such as decorating Valentine's Day boxes. He was always kind to people, especially strangers. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who asked him. He was generous and worried about those less fortunate than him. In 1995, after suffering a massive cerebellar stroke, Ramiro relocated to the Washington, D.C. area, where he began a new chapter in his life. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved going to restaurants, outings throughout the East Coast with his wife and extended family, watching westerns, sports, going to casinos, and listening to music. Ramiro was very much loved and will be missed.



Ramiro was preceded in death by his father, Roberto Perez, Sr., his mother, Josefina Ramirez Perez; his siblings, Israel Perez, Aurora P. Lopez, Oralia P. Cortez, and Roberto Perez, Jr; his nephews, Ignacio Cortez, Jr., and Daniel Cortez.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sylvia Munoz Perez; his children, Josephine (Frederic) Wolfer from Fairfax, Virginia, James Alfred (Dora) Perez from Austin, Texas, and Jacqueline Marie (Alan) Derenne, from Dumfries, Virginia; his grandchildren, Charles Louis Wolfer, Katelyn Rose Perez, Andrew Jacob Wolfer, Madelyn Isabel, James Alfred Perez II and Alice Rose Derenne; four sisters and two brothers, including Ofelia Salinas, Maria Elena Cano and Beatrice Urbano, both from San Antonio, Juan Perez, from Grand Prairie, Texas, Sylvia Garcia from New Braunfels, Texas, and Santiago, Perez, from Brownsville, Texas; 18 nephews, 15 nieces, and numerous other extended family members.



Visiting hours begin tomorrow Wednesday, the 15th of May 2019, beginning at five o'clock in the afternoon and concluding at nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to begin at seven o'clock Wednesday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.



Funeral services will commence on Thursday, the 16th of May 2019 at ten o'clock in the morning, at the St. Mary, Mother of the Church, located at 1914 Barnard Road, Brownsville, Texas 78520. Committal services will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park, 5 McDavitt, Brownsville, Texas 78521.



Ray Zamora, Omar Zamora, John Garcia, Jr., Victor Perez, Israel Lopez, and Orlando Lopez are honored to be serving as Ramiro's pallbearers. Charles Louis Wolfer, Andrew Jacob Wolfer, James Alfred Perez II, Marc William Munoz, Jr., and Mason Wade Munoz will serve as honorary pallbearers.



Memories of Ramiro may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.



Published in Brownsville Herald on May 14, 2019