Harlingen Ramon Barrientos Ramon Barrientos, 68, went home to be with His Lord on May 31,2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Lori Betz Barrientos; son, Donny (Esther) Barrientos; daughters, Bonnie (David) Sterlin, Sunnie Rose Barrientos, Daevonnie Rae Barrientos; 13 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. He is also survived by a brother, a sister and numerous nieces and nephews.He was the life of the party- always telling the funniest, craziest jokes. His sense of fashion matched his colorful personality. His grandchildren, who he enjoyed spoiling, were his pride and joy. He did it his way!Visitation will begin Thursday at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Rio Grande Valley State Veteran's Cemetery in Mission under the auspices of the American Legion Post #205.Dad, Grandpa, we will love you forever! You were and always will be our Champion!