Brownsville, G. Ramon Leal 88, died peacefully on July 01, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born in Brownsville, Texas on January 18, 1932 to Ysidro Leal and Matilde G. Leal. He was their first born son, but the second of five surviving children. His devotion to his family was obvious even at a young age, as he selflessly dropped out of school to help his father work the family farm at the age of 17. On October 2, 1952, he was drafted to serve in the United States Army and deployed to serve in the Korean conflict. During this conflict, he served in the Hq Btry 546th AAA Bn and was awarded several medals, including the Korean Service Medal with two bronze service stars, a United Nations Service Medal, a Combat Infantryman Badge, and National Defense Service Medal. He separated from the US Army on July 19, 1954 with the rank of Corporal. He returned home, but continued to serve in the US Army Reserves for six additional years.
Upon his return home, he worked for a short time as a Cameron County Jailer. He then went to work for Aldridge Washman, a farm implement company, where he successfully drew upon his personal knowledge of farming. He remained loyal to the farming company, despite changes in name and ownership. He started as a Stockboy, but at the time of his retirement in 2001, he had been a successful Parts Manager for many years.
In 1954, he met the woman, who would become the love of his life, Esmeralda "Alda" Lerma. They married on June 30, 1957. While he enjoyed being home watching westerns and Dallas Cowboy games on Sundays, he was lovingly encouraged to venture out to visit friends, Las Vegas, and the "maquinitas" in Louisiana. And above all, they enjoyed family gatherings, whether it be a Sunday barbecue or a holiday celebration. They lived a long and happy life together, until Alda's passing in November 2012. He was a man strong in his faith, as service to the Catholic Church became his second love. After obtaining his GED, he worked to become an ordained Deacon for Our Lady of Guadalupe, where he devoutly served until his retirement in 2005.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ysidro and Matilde G. Leal, his wife Esmeralda Leal and older sister, Consuelo "Chelo" Lucio (Luis Lucio+). He is survived by his sister, Arminda L. Burnias (Merced Burnias) and brothers; Manuel G. Leal (Lucky Leal+) and Fermin Leal (Chita Leal) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 06, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the recitation of the holy rosary at 6:00 p.m. within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. All public services will conclude Monday evening in the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home after the rosary. Rosary Service will be livestreamed within his obituary tribute page at www.darlingmouser.com/obituary/
Ramon G. Leal. Funeral Mass and interment services will be private.
There is a limit of fifty persons within the funeral home chapel at all times due to the COVID situation. Please follow current social distancing guidelines and regulations. A face mask and social distancing are required within the funeral home at all times.