Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Ramon Salinas


2019 - 2019
Ramon Salinas Obituary
* Ramon Salinas 83, entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday December 18, 2019. Ramon was preceded in death by his parents Jose Salinas and Virginia Rangel; his son Ramon Salinas Jr.; and his sister Cipriana Lozano. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters; Irma Salinas, Helen Ruiz, Eliza (Johnny) Sanchez, JoAnn Betancourt; his siblings Lydia Ibarra, Alicia Salinas and Macario Salinas; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitations will be Sunday December 22, 2019 from 12pm-10pm with a rosary at 7pm. A mass will be held Monday December 23, 2019 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:30am, followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 Mc Davitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
