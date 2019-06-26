Brownsville - Ramon Santana Esquivel 77, devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend, entered into eternal rest on June 20, 2019. He was born in Dallas, Texas but resided in Brownsville, Texas. Ramon loved life and loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. We are going to miss him very much. He is preceded in death by his parents Antonia Santana Esquivel and Raphael Esquivel, brother Rafael Esquivel, son Ruben Santana Esquivel, grandson Roman Santana Esquivel, and granddaughter Hope Marie Matamoros. Left to cherish his loving memory are his siblings Margaret Sumner, Luisa Williams, and Christine West, and his children Christina († Marty) Renner, Karen (Danny) Hinojosa, Cynthia (David) Garcia, Ricardo (Cristina) Santana Esquivel, Rolando Santana Esquivel, Rene (Candice) Santana Esquivel, Nayeli (John) Matamoros. His grandchildren include Leigh Hinojosa, Miles (Cecily) Hinojosa, Stephanie (Justynn) Royal, David (Amber Branom) Garcia, Leslie Lee Hinojosa, Marc A. Santana Esquivel, Ricardo Santana Esquivel, Raphael Santana Esquivel, Sophia Renee Matamoros, John Robert Matamoros, Rory Santana Esquivel, and Kaylee Beth Esquivel. His great grandchildren include Dylan, Sylis, and Rene Hinojosa, Bo and Dean Hinojosa, Alexandria Garcia, Swords and Macyn Royal. He will be greatly missed. Ramon was a man of great pride and dignity. He loved his family so much and would do anything for them. He was someone you could count on for advice and the first person you would want to call when you needed help. He worked hard to provide the best life for his family and was a great example of dedication and discipline. He was a self-made business man for many years. He also worked for Brownsville Housing Authority for 15 years after a brief retirement. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and cracking jokes. He has left a lasting impression on all of our hearts and we will never forget him. Visitation was held on June 25, from 1:00 PM- 9:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. A mass will be held on June 26, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Brownsville, Texas. Services will conclude after Mass. Funeral Services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485 Published in Brownsville Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary