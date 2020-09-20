South Padre Island - Randall Roy Holcomb passed peacefully the morning of September 15th surrounded by his family and friends. Ran is survived by his sister, Janice Holcomb Pittman of Tulsa, OK. His stepsisters, Jennifer Hardy of Thomasville, North Carolina and Debbie Saint of Chicago, Illinois. His nephews Aaron Pittman & family, Drew Tandy & family, and Rob Smith & family. His nieces, Julie Monnot, Jessica Rapazzo, Amanda Tandy & Clare Sterling and 9 great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father A.L. Fred Holcomb & stepmother Ruth Holcomb and his mother Goldie Baker Rogers & stepfather Bert Rogers. Born and raised in Enid, OK. he earned his Eagle Scout from troop 5 at the family church. He went on to graduate from Enid High School in 1964. He attended and graduated from Phillips University where he was involved in many activities and was a radio host for KGWA during his college years. After a successful career with the United Way he later went on to earn a master's in Business Administration and Accounting from the University of South Florida. Ran was an avid traveler throughout his life visiting 49 out of the 50 states. As a navy veteran he found his love of the ocean. After following his career in business to cities all over the United States he permanently settled in South Padre Island, Texas where he spent the last 20 years as a private CPA and property owner. As an eternal optimist everyone who knew to Randy loved him. His love for fun, friends, family, work, and charity made him many friends all over the united states. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to the current pandemic the family has opted to postpone services until a proper memorial service, and celebration like he would like, can be held. His celebration of life will take place at South Padre Island, Texas on September 18, 2021, his 75th birthday, when we will spread his ashes to sea as he requested. Please contact Julie Monnot his niece at flowertoe@cox.net or 918-313-0404 or Jan Pittman, his sister, at gmom0004@outlook.com or 918-298-1192 to receive details on his celebration of life that will take place as the date gets closer. The family is hoping everyone will take this as an invitation to take a much-needed vacation after the pandemic has subsided and come celebrate his life with us as Ran would have liked to have seen.



