Raquel Guadalupe Villalongin, 104, peacefully passed away on Thursday April 18, 2019 in Brownsville.
She was born to Evarado Mendez and Felipa Landa Mendez. She was a beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She moved to Brownsville from San Antonio and raised five children with love and care. Her pride and joy were her children. Family and friends will remember her friendly, kind, and generous nature.
She was preceded in death be her husband, Fernando; her children, Fernando Jr. and Rachel Aldridge; and her grandson, Luis Enrique Arguelles.
Raquel is survived by her son, Charles Gaston Villalongon (Maeva); her daughter, Linda Ann (+Dr. Adalberto Arguelles); 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. today, Thursday April 25, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Delta Funeral Directors, family owned an operated, 956-542-2222.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 25, 2019