1/1
Raquel L. Villarreal
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raquel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
* L. Raquel Villarreal 76, entered into eternal rest July 19, 2020 at Ebony Lake. She was a lifelong Brownsville resident. Mrs. Villarreal was born in Harlingen, Tx. She was a retired school cafeteria manager from Brownsville ISD and Los Fresnos CISD. She was a great mother, wife, and friend. She will be dearly missed.

Raquel is preceded in death by her husband (Jose Angel Villarreal), mother (lgnacia), father (Rafael), and 3 brothers (Rafael, Manuel, Rodolfo) Lopez.

Left to cherish her memory are 4 sons, (Jose Angel/Esther, Rodolfo/Margarita, Enrique/Mari, Eddie/Rosie)Villarreal, 4 brothers, 6 sisters, and many grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A Chapel Service will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:30 am followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
12:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Service
10:30 AM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Burial
Buena Vista Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved