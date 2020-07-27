* L. Raquel Villarreal 76, entered into eternal rest July 19, 2020 at Ebony Lake. She was a lifelong Brownsville resident. Mrs. Villarreal was born in Harlingen, Tx. She was a retired school cafeteria manager from Brownsville ISD and Los Fresnos CISD. She was a great mother, wife, and friend. She will be dearly missed.



Raquel is preceded in death by her husband (Jose Angel Villarreal), mother (lgnacia), father (Rafael), and 3 brothers (Rafael, Manuel, Rodolfo) Lopez.



Left to cherish her memory are 4 sons, (Jose Angel/Esther, Rodolfo/Margarita, Enrique/Mari, Eddie/Rosie)Villarreal, 4 brothers, 6 sisters, and many grandchildren.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A Chapel Service will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:30 am followed by a burial at Buena Vista Burial Park.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store