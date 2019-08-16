|
BROWNSVILLE Raquel Rios Garza entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, the 14th of August 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was eighty-seven years old.
Raquel was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all. She dedicated her life to caring for her family and will always be remembered as an unassuming, modest, non-judgmental lady who loved unconditionally. She was known to keep and collect family mementos and memorabilia over the years as her children grew up and could cook almost any traditional Mexican dish from memory, measurements and all, without a cookbook.
Her daughter, Julia Garza; parents, Secundino and Aurelia Rios; and brother, Mario Rios, preceded her in death.
Left behind to cherish the many memories of Raquel is her loving husband Antonio Garza, Jr.;
children Antonio R. Garza, Hilda Lund (Mark), Raquel Garza, and Jesus Roberto Garza (Noemi); as well as six grandchildren, eight sisters, and one brother.
Visiting hours will be held today, Friday, the 16th of August 2019 between the hours of two o'clock in the afternoon and nine o'clock at night, with a prayer service to be held at seven o'clock Friday evening within the West Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.
A gathering will take place at one o'clock in the afternoon tomorrow, Saturday, the 17th of August 2019 at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. The interment will immediately follow, via escorted funeral cortege, to Buena Vista Burial Park.
Honored to serve as her pallbearers are Jesus Roberto Garza, Antonio R. Garza, Diego Garza, Jesus Rodrigo Garza, Mark Lund, and Nadia Angelica Garza.
