* Raquel Salinas 83, entered into eternal rest Saturday, April 06, 2019 in Brownsville, Tx. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She lived to the fullest through simple pleasures like her treasured moments with her loving husband, children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Noe Valentine Salinas; sister Yolanda Leal; grandson Joshua Rene Salinas. Mrs. Salinas is survived by her son Noe Rene (Melba) Salinas- Command Sergeant Major (Retired) U.S Army. Daughters Cynthia R. (Richard F. Jr.) Harris, and Gina Y (Oscar D) Anaya. 5 grandchildren; Jullia M Salinas, Richard F. Harris III, Madison J. Harris, David E. Anaya, and Justin A. Anaya. 2 great great-grandchildren; Noah M Salinas, Connor R. Salinas. Serving as Pallbearers will be Noe R. Salinas, Richard F. Harris Jr, Richard F. Harris III, David E. Anaya, Oscar D. Anaya, and Justin Anaya. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10:30am-9pm with a rosary at 7pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Mass will be celebrated Friday, April 12, 2019 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe at 10:30am with a committal service to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 10, 2019