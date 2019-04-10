Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
For more information about
Raquel Salinas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Raquel Salinas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raquel Salinas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raquel Salinas Obituary
* Raquel Salinas 83, entered into eternal rest Saturday, April 06, 2019 in Brownsville, Tx. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She lived to the fullest through simple pleasures like her treasured moments with her loving husband, children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Noe Valentine Salinas; sister Yolanda Leal; grandson Joshua Rene Salinas. Mrs. Salinas is survived by her son Noe Rene (Melba) Salinas- Command Sergeant Major (Retired) U.S Army. Daughters Cynthia R. (Richard F. Jr.) Harris, and Gina Y (Oscar D) Anaya. 5 grandchildren; Jullia M Salinas, Richard F. Harris III, Madison J. Harris, David E. Anaya, and Justin A. Anaya. 2 great great-grandchildren; Noah M Salinas, Connor R. Salinas. Serving as Pallbearers will be Noe R. Salinas, Richard F. Harris Jr, Richard F. Harris III, David E. Anaya, Oscar D. Anaya, and Justin Anaya. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10:30am-9pm with a rosary at 7pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Mass will be celebrated Friday, April 12, 2019 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe at 10:30am with a committal service to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now