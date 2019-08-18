Brownsville Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Contreras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Contreras


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Contreras Obituary
Brownsville Ray Contreras 84, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Waiting for Ray with open arms, were his parents, Cleotilde A. and Jesus Contreras; and his siblings: Ricardo "Rico", Dora and her husband Claudio Gonzalez, Mary Lou and her husband Juan Meave, and Robert A. Contreras.

Ray is survived by his son, Jeffrey Ray Contreras; a daughter, Angela (Arturo) Contreras Garcia, and 5 grandchildren: Samantha Contreras, Alyssa, Audrey, Abriana, and Arturo Jr. "A.J." Garcia. Ray will also be missed by his longtime companion, Mary Lou Bewley; his siblings: Mary Alice (Ignacio+) Magaña, Carmen (Rudy+) Soliz, Minerva (Charles) Baker, Gloria (Frank) Contreras, Christina (Juan) Garcia, Mindy (Robert) Yzaguirre, and Ruben (Terry) Contreras; 2 sisters-in-law, Bertha and Minnie Contreras along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Visitation will begin on Sunday, August 18th, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Darling Mouser Funeral Home with a Rosary service at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church on Monday, August 19, 2019. Committal services will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Family members are honored to be serving as pallbearers. The VFW Post 2035 will be conducting military honors at the graveside.

You may view the obituary and video tribute, sign the guestbook, and send your condolences messages online to the Contreras family at www.darlingmouser.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, TX 78520, 956-546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
Download Now