|
|
Brownsville Ray Contreras 84, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Waiting for Ray with open arms, were his parents, Cleotilde A. and Jesus Contreras; and his siblings: Ricardo "Rico", Dora and her husband Claudio Gonzalez, Mary Lou and her husband Juan Meave, and Robert A. Contreras.
Ray is survived by his son, Jeffrey Ray Contreras; a daughter, Angela (Arturo) Contreras Garcia, and 5 grandchildren: Samantha Contreras, Alyssa, Audrey, Abriana, and Arturo Jr. "A.J." Garcia. Ray will also be missed by his longtime companion, Mary Lou Bewley; his siblings: Mary Alice (Ignacio+) Magaña, Carmen (Rudy+) Soliz, Minerva (Charles) Baker, Gloria (Frank) Contreras, Christina (Juan) Garcia, Mindy (Robert) Yzaguirre, and Ruben (Terry) Contreras; 2 sisters-in-law, Bertha and Minnie Contreras along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, August 18th, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Darling Mouser Funeral Home with a Rosary service at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church on Monday, August 19, 2019. Committal services will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Family members are honored to be serving as pallbearers. The VFW Post 2035 will be conducting military honors at the graveside.
You may view the obituary and video tribute, sign the guestbook, and send your condolences messages online to the Contreras family at www.darlingmouser.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, TX 78520, 956-546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 18, 2019