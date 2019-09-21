|
|
* Musique Raymond Cortez 72, Our beloved father entered into eternal life to be with his parents on September 18, 2019. Raymond was an artist, a prankster, a food critic, and an animal advocate. He was a permanent fixture at Cafe Amiga. He enjoyed watching Live PD and Chicago PD with his dog Max by his side. He was a dedicated Catholic Parishioner and served at St. Joseph Catholic Church for many years. He will be forever missed.
Raymond is preceded in death by his father Ramon G. Cortez, mother Gloria Cortez, and sister Gloria C. Camarillo.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Cyndi Cortez Garcia, son Reymundo Ramirez Cortez III, daughter Marie Christine Cortez, best furry friend Max Cortez, grandkids: Tres Garcia, Sonni Cortez, Sophia Garcia, Maximus Cortez, brothers: Richard Cortez, and Marcelo Cortez.
Serving as Pallbearers are Reymundo Ramirez Cortez III, Richard Cortez, Marcelo Cortez, Richard Camarillo, Michael Camarillo, Edward Camarillo, Guillermo Gomez, Frank Vela, and Mark Cheramie.
Visitation will begin Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 am with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a committal service to Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 21, 2019