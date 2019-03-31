Brownsville, TX. - Raymunda Paraoan Alibin, 77, born in Batac, Ilocos Norte, Philippines on July 21, 1941, currently of Brownsville, Texas, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her loving family and friends.



"Manang Ray", as she was affectionately known as to the Filipino community, was a loving and devoted wife for 49 years to her husband, Rosauro Alibin, and an exceptional mother to her three daughters. A retired teacher from Brownsville ISD with a Master's in Education, she was also Co-Founder and President of the Fil-Am Association of Brownsville, a Tax Preparer, and member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She was a compassionate, caring woman with a heart filled with kindness and generosity towards others. She never wavered in her strong faith in God. As a devoted Catholic, she was a lifelong parishioner and active member at St. Mary's Catholic Church.



Preceding her in death are her parents, Ambrosio and Marcelina Paraoan; and siblings, Pacita P. Agbayani, Romeo Paraoan, and Godofredo Parawan.



She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Rosauro Alibin; her three daughters Rosary Munoz (Vincent), Roslyn Alibin-Skinner (Larry), and Dr. Niccale Alibin; her 6 grandchildren Joshua, Elijah, Mia, Jazmin, Aysha, and Aydan; and by her siblings Estelita P. Bayangos, Maurice Paraoan, and Theodora P. Barte.



Visitation will be from 12 noon to 9:00 p.m. today, Sunday, March 31, 2019 with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow, Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1914 Barnard Road, Brownsville, Texas 78520. Entombment will then follow at Buena Vista Burial Park Mausoleum, 5 McDavitt Boulevard.



Honored to be serving as her pallbearers are Joshua Munoz, Elijah Munoz, Vincent Munoz, Larry Skinner, Romeo Paraoan, Jr., Dean Bayangos, Renan Parawan, and Jeffery Paraoan.



The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and extended family and friends who cared and prayed for Raymunda Paraoan Alibin.



You may go online to view the obituary and video tribute, sign the guestbook, and extend your condolences to the Alibin family at www.darlingmouser.com.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111. Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 31, 2019