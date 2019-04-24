Home

Heavenly Grace Funeral Home
26873 N. White Ranch Road
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5614
REBECA BARRON
REBECA BARRON

REBECA BARRON Obituary
Rebeca Barron 55 years old, passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center with family by her side.

Rebeca was born on August 13, 1963 to Maria Reyes and Santiago Garcia.

She was a strong believer in God and the sweetest person. Everyone that met her felt safe and loved. Her smile could light up a room.

She leaves behind five children Karen, Liliana, Robert, Vidriana, and Emily. Four grandchildren Elisa; Mando, Melody, Obed, and a loving husband Robert Lopez Barron.

Visitation will be held Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 1 PM to 3 AM.

A service will be held the following day Thursday April 25, 2019 at El Buen Samaritano in Primera, TX from 10 AM to 11 AM with burial to follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park in La Feria, TX
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
