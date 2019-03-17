|
|
Brownsville Deleon Rebecca Peña 77, entered into eternal rest Thursday March 14, 2019 in Brownsville, Tx.
She is preceded in death by her son Jaime Pena.
Rebecca is survived by her husband Aurelio Pena; Children, Javier Pena Sr, Sylvia Pena, Rachel Pena, Estella P. Salazar, Hilda Pena, and Delia Pena; 17 grandchildren , 8 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren; 5 sisters Consuelo Hernandez, Raquel Ayala, Celia Deleon, Francisca Fernandez, Teofila Ramirez.
Visitation will be held Sunday March 17, 2019 from 10am to 12pm with a rosary at 7pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel service will take place Monday March 18,2019 at 10am followed with a committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 17, 2019