* Gonzalez Reyes Perez age 89 entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in McAllen, Texas, after residing over 20 years in Brownsville, Texas and subsequently 4 years in San Felipe, Guanajuato, Mexico.
Reyes was a beloved father who will be dearly missed and not forgotten by his family and those that knew him, both in the U.S. and in his hometown of San Felipe. He retired from US Steel (Indiana), after more than 30 years, and later enjoyed traveling throughout Mexico, spending time with his grand children and his many friends from the San Felipe Gerontologico.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Agustin de Jesus Perez and Maria Concepcion Gonzalez Perez, two brothers, Jorge and Agustin Perez, and his wife of over 50 years, Elvira G. Perez.
Reyes is survived by his three children; John (Vania), Concepcion and Reyes (Jennifer), five grandchildren (Natalie, Emily, Elizabeth, Alexa and Lizette), two great grand children, his sister, Irma Perez de Reyes (Armando), and his twelve step brothers and step sisters.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5 PM to 9 PM, with a recitation of the holy rosary at 7 PM, at Funeraria del Angel Buenaventura's Vista. A chapel service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista with committal services to follow (11 AM) at the Buena Vista Burial Park Mausoleum.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista, cemeteries and mausoleums; 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX (956) 541-5400.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 16, 2019