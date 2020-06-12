Reynaldo Avalos Sr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Reynaldo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Houston, Texas Reynaldo Avalos Sr. passed away June 6th 2020 in Houston.

He was born on April 25, 1937 , in Brownsville, TX. He lived in Chicago, IL., and later moved to Houston, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents Roberto Sr. & Tiola Avalos and his brothers Alberto, Enrique, Daniel, Roberto Jr., & Valentin Avalos.

He is survived by his spouse Otila Minerva Avalos; brothers David Antonio & Ernesto Avalos; sisters Rosalinda Hernandez, Gloria Tiola Medrano and Leonor Esmeralda Wickenhofer ; children Aida Marie Blanco, Reynaldo Jr & Nastaran Avalos and Sylvia & William Robinson; grandchildren Salvador Jr. David Daniel & Alejandro Blanco, Layla & Emiliano Avalos. William Vicente & Kathryn Morgan Robinson; great-granddaughter Aliyah Joyce Blanco and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 472 and also a member of the Alberto Avalos Marine Corps detachment.

He retired from the United States Postal Service with over 37 years of service. He graduated from McCormick College in Chicago, IL and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Houston. He will be greatly missed by all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved