Mom and dad would have been married 60 years this September Dad was a unique character there were many positive attributes to him.

he always wanted to show pride in being Mexican American being in the Marines there were lots of difficult times but here lately lots of fences have been mended and the love that a husband has for his wife and a father has for his children has definitely been felt dad believed in Jesus Christ he was a practicing Catholic up until he was unable to drive himself he would go to church services.

he still very much believed in God we know that he was saved we know that he is in heaven.

Sylvia Angelica Robinson

Daughter