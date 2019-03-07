BROWNSVILLE, TX. – Reynaldo M. Ramirez, age 96, entered into eternal rest on Monday, the 5th of March 2019 at his residence. Reynaldo was born in Brownsville, Texas in 1923 his parents, Cecilio and Cristina Ramirez.



Reynaldo was a proud veteran of our country, serving in the United States Army during World War II. A devout Catholic, he regularly attended mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church and recited the holy rosary every single night before bed. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a third degree knight. In his spare time, Reynaldo enjoyed watching football and baseball games on TV.



His son, Reynaldo Ramirez, Jr.; parents, Cecilio and Cristina Ramirez; brother, Salvador Ramirez; and sister, Cristina Ramirez, preceded him in death.



Left to cherish the memories of him are his children Javier Ramirez, Leticia Ramirez (Raul +), Diana Ramirez, Stella Ramirez, and Veronica Ramirez; sister, Rosa Ramirez; grandchildren Monica Solorio (Roland, Jr.), Raul Ramirez, Jr., Liza Yvonne Ramirez (Nam Nguyen), Rene Hernandez, Jr., Juan Manuel Rivas, Marisa Ann Gray (Cody), and Gina Nicole Garza; great-grandchildren Enrique Rey Ramirez, Roland Solorio III, and Angel Christian Ramirez; nephew, Salvador Ramirez (Gracie); and numerous other nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



Visiting hours are today, Thursday, March 07, 2019, beginning at eleven o'clock in the morning and concluding at nine o'clock at night, with a recitation of the holy rosary to begin at seven o'clock Thursday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.



Funeral services will commence tomorrow, Friday, March 08, 2019 at ten o'clock in the morning, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 555 W. St. Francis Street, Brownsville, Texas 78520. Committal services will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4464 Old Port Isabel Road, Brownsville, Texas 78526.



Honored to serve as his pallbearers will be Raul Ramirez, Jr., Rolando Solorio, Jr., Enrique Rey Ramirez, Rene Hernandez, Jr., Juan Manuel Rivas, and Rolando Solorio. Cody Gray will serve a honorary pallbearer.



Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 7, 2019