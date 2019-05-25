|
* Reynaldo Uribe 55, entered into eternal rest May 22, 2019 in Webster, Tx. He graduated from Porter High School in 1983.
Reynaldo is preceded in death by his parents Ernesto and Belia Uribe; his son Reynaldo Uribe Jr. and brother Gustavo Uribe.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Marilu P. Uribe; daughters; Nayla Y. Uribe and Carla V. Uribe ; siblings; Magdalena (Mario) Silva, Ernesto (Nereyda) Uribe; sister-in-law ,Irma Uribe, Rosa Elia (Juan) Rodriguez, Alma (Jorge) Garcia,Leticia (Santiago) Ramos ,Jose Cruz Uribe , Marbelia Uribe, Armandina (Jeronimo) Garcia and Armando (Guadalupe) Uribe.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until Saturday, May 25, 2019. Prayer Service will be Friday May 24,2019 at 7pm. Mass on Saturday May 25,2019 at Cristo Rey followed by a committal service in Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Tx. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 25, 2019