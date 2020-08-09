* Ricardo De La Rosa Sr. 83, of Los Fresnos, TX entered into eternal rest July 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home.



Ricardo was born in Mexico to Romana Presas and Piedad De La Rosa April 4, 1937.



He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Sylvia De La Rosa.



Ricardo was known to always be a happy, kindhearted, loving and hardworking man. He was called into Pastoral Ministry in 1980 at Iglesia Pentecostes in Pharr, TX and later was given a church to administer in Los Fresnos, which was known as Templo Siloe in which he poured his heart into his calling and to his flock until he retired in 2003.



He leaves behind to cherish his memory his true love of 58 years, Adelaida De La Rosa; sons Ricardo Jr, Raymond, Robert; daughter Sandra; his daughter in laws Andrea, Bertha and Dora and 7 grandchildren; Ryan, Clarissa, Carolina, Ray Jo (Samantha), Cassandra, Yamila and Yonina.



Visitation will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 5 pm to 10 pm with a Prayer Service at 7 pm at Livingway Family Church. Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11 am at Livingway Family Church followed by a Burial at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.



