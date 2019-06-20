



Ricardo Gonzales entered into eternal rest on June 19, 2019 at the age of 73.



Richard, as he was known to all, was born in San Benito, Texas on December 30, 1945. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was employed at Goode Electric for 32 years and Rio Hondo ISD for 10 years before retiring. Richard was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Benito Greyhounds. He enjoyed Elvis Presley songs and will always be remembered for singing his favorite songs at any moment. He was loving father and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



"Whenever I want you, all I have to do is dream."



He was preceded in death by his parents, Inocencio and Guadalupe Gonzales; his sister Juliana Gonzales; his brother, Raul "Boat" (Hilda+) Gonzales.



Richard is survived by his two sons, Ricardo (Yvonne) Gonzales, Jr and Ronald (Jessica) Gonzales; nine grandchildren: Ricardo (Alyssa) Gonzales III, Steven (Jenine) Gonzales, Amber R. (Scott) Gonzales, Natasha M. (Greg) Gonzales, Brianna N. Gonzales, Kayla M. Gonzales, Jeremiah M. Gonzales, Mariah Gonzales, and Elijah B. Gonzales; six sisters: Paulita (Felipe) Pedraza, Inocencia Cantu, Maria Luisa (Eliseo) De Leon, Olga (Michael) Gray, Delia (Rene) Garcia, and Maria Estella (Rogelio) Lopez; and one brother: Reynaldo C. (Evila) Gonzales. Also surviving him are 13 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.



Visitation will be held today Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home.



A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in San Benito, Texas. He will be laid to rest at 1:00 p.m. at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Texas.



Honored to be serving as pallbearers are: Ricardo Gonzales III, Steven Gonzales, Jeremiah Michael Gonzales, David Leija, Jr., Mark Koite, Javier Pedraza, and Rodney De Leon. Also serving as an honorary pallbearer is Elijah Blake Gonzales.



A special thanks to Harlingen Medical Center, Dr Villalobos and team, and Weslaco Nursing & Rehab Center who cared compassionately for our dad.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331. Published in Brownsville Herald on June 20, 2019