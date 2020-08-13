1/1
Ricardo Luna
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricardo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
* Ricardo Luna 65, entered into eternal rest on August 02, 2020 surrounded by his family. He passed away of natural causes. Ricardo was known as the man who could make a best friend out of a complete stranger. A man who brought out the light in every person he met. There were few people who didn't know Ricardo Luna with his beautiful personality and contagious smile, but those who did are richer for having known him. He was a selfless man who passed on only the very best qualities with those he met. Ricardo was the true heart of Brownsville in every single way. He also had an overwhelming passion for the outdoors and a talent for hunting, but his love for hunting was only exceeded by his love for his family. He deeply cared for every single person in his life whether it be his devoted wife, children, or grandchildren. Regardless, his love surpassed all, and we will continue to feel the strength of his heart for years to come. There aren't many people who are capable of having a heart as big as his but we know he left us with the knowledge that his love was returned ten times over as he took his last breath. We remember him as the funny, charismatic, and compassionate man he always was and we will never forget the immense love he felt for his family and his friends. We are comforted that he is finally home in paradise with those who left before him, and we are grateful that the man who could do anything may finally rest in peace.

Ricardo is preceded in death by his parents: Alfredo H. Luna and Feliciana R. Luna, his grandchildren: Nicholas Espinoza, Christopher Edward Espinosa, Crystal Vasquez, and his mother-in-law Margarita Flores. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Eudelia Luna, daughters: Ann Margaret (Eduardo) Espinoza, Jessica (Hector) Herrera, and Josie Vasquez, his grandchildren: Alexis Monique Herrera, Ashely Nicole Espinoza, Domonique Herrera, Jacquelyn Herrera, Katelyn Marie Espinoza, Joyce Vasquez, Frank Vasquez Jr., and his four legged faithful friend FLUFFY. Serving as pallbearers are Hector S. Herrera. Rolando Lugo, Carlos Adrian Rivas, Ruben Garcia Jr., Carlos Gonzalez, and Leonel Sauceda. Honorary pallbearers are Eduardo Espinoza, William R. Buchholz (Rick), Joe Luis Lucio, Noe Robles, and Rolando Lugo Jr.

A visitation will begin Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A mass will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church followed by a burial at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
9565415400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved