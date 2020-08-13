* Ricardo Luna 65, entered into eternal rest on August 02, 2020 surrounded by his family. He passed away of natural causes. Ricardo was known as the man who could make a best friend out of a complete stranger. A man who brought out the light in every person he met. There were few people who didn't know Ricardo Luna with his beautiful personality and contagious smile, but those who did are richer for having known him. He was a selfless man who passed on only the very best qualities with those he met. Ricardo was the true heart of Brownsville in every single way. He also had an overwhelming passion for the outdoors and a talent for hunting, but his love for hunting was only exceeded by his love for his family. He deeply cared for every single person in his life whether it be his devoted wife, children, or grandchildren. Regardless, his love surpassed all, and we will continue to feel the strength of his heart for years to come. There aren't many people who are capable of having a heart as big as his but we know he left us with the knowledge that his love was returned ten times over as he took his last breath. We remember him as the funny, charismatic, and compassionate man he always was and we will never forget the immense love he felt for his family and his friends. We are comforted that he is finally home in paradise with those who left before him, and we are grateful that the man who could do anything may finally rest in peace.



Ricardo is preceded in death by his parents: Alfredo H. Luna and Feliciana R. Luna, his grandchildren: Nicholas Espinoza, Christopher Edward Espinosa, Crystal Vasquez, and his mother-in-law Margarita Flores. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Eudelia Luna, daughters: Ann Margaret (Eduardo) Espinoza, Jessica (Hector) Herrera, and Josie Vasquez, his grandchildren: Alexis Monique Herrera, Ashely Nicole Espinoza, Domonique Herrera, Jacquelyn Herrera, Katelyn Marie Espinoza, Joyce Vasquez, Frank Vasquez Jr., and his four legged faithful friend FLUFFY. Serving as pallbearers are Hector S. Herrera. Rolando Lugo, Carlos Adrian Rivas, Ruben Garcia Jr., Carlos Gonzalez, and Leonel Sauceda. Honorary pallbearers are Eduardo Espinoza, William R. Buchholz (Rick), Joe Luis Lucio, Noe Robles, and Rolando Lugo Jr.



A visitation will begin Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A mass will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church followed by a burial at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



