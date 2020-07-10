Brownsville, Tx.- Ricardo Manuel "Rick" Ramos entered into eternal rest on Saturday, the 4th of July 2020 at the age of forty-five in Brownsville, Texas.
The shining light of his life were Rick's two children, his best friend Junior and his little princess Bella. He loved being a husband, father, and provider to all around him. He was a God-fearing man, who was well mannered and respected by everyone he knew. Rick enjoyed spending time with his family, barbequing (the "Ultimate Grill Master"), traveling across the country, venturing the outdoors and enjoying nature and camping with his kids. Rick took pride in his work, always exhibiting great responsibility and dedication as a detention officer of over ten years. For anybody that knew him, he was the ultimate protector and the most loyal friend. He had a true heart of gold and was always willing to give a helping hand to anybody in need. He was an outstanding and doting father, uncle, brother, brother-in-law, and was the epitome of a supporting and loving husband. His presence will be greatly missed, but his love will go on in his children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Federico Ramos and Juanita Saenz-Ramos; and his uncle, Arturo Ramos; as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents, and by his father and mother-in-law, David and Rosa Widick.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife of fifteen years, Delia Ramos, who knew from their very first date that he was the one. Together, their love formed their two beautiful children, Ricardo M. Ramos, Jr. and Isabella Rose Ramos. He is also survived by his sister, Norma Linda Ramos-Koosed; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Widick-Serna and her husband, Robert; and nephew, Jake Warren Serna; and by numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family.
Visiting hours will be held tomorrow, Saturday, the 11th of July 2020 between the hours of three o'clock in the afternoon and seven o'clock at night, with a prayer service to be held at five o'clock Saturday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. All services conclude Saturday evening.
There is a limit of fifty persons within the funeral home chapel at all times due to the COVID situation. Please follow current social distancing guidelines and regulations. A face mask will be required within the funeral home at all times.
Memories of Rick may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com
