* (Richard) Ricardo Rodriguez 56, of Brownsville, Texas, went to be with the lord on March 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on December 19, 1963 to Rodolfo and Elodia Rodriguez. He was the youngest of 7 siblings.
He is survived by his brothers, Rodolfo Rodriguez (Rosa Maria), Rolando Rodriguez (Ana), Ruben Rodriguez (Annie), Roberto Rodriguez (Rosa), Ramon Rodriguez (Carmen) and one sister Rosie R. Molina (Joe) along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rodolfo F. Rodriguez and Elodia R. Rodriguez and his grandmother Regina F. Rodriguez (Coty).
Serving as pall bearers will be Rodolfo, Rolando, Ruben, Ramon, Randy Rodriguez, and Joe Molina III.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:30 am followed by a committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 17, 2020